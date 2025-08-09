JP to hold its 10th council today

It will resolve the party’s long-standing factional rifts, says a faction’s chair Anisul Islam

Today's national council of the Jatiya Party will resolve the party's long-standing divisions and open a new chapter of unity, said Anisul Islam Mahmud, acting chairman of a JP faction, yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital's Gulshan, he said the council will pave the way for a fresh journey towards fulfilling the dream of party founder HM Ershad.

Anisul said several thousand councillors and delegates from across the country are expected to attend.

"Some are saying this party has split. But I want to state firmly that we have organised this council in accordance with the court order and the party's constitution. We have informed the Election Commission and invited their representatives to attend," he said.

"Through this council, we want to restore democracy within the Jatiya Party. Afterwards, we will abolish the controversial provisions of the party's constitution. The party will no longer be run under a single leadership, but under collective leadership," Anisul added.

In a written statement, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said the party's 10th council will be held today (August 9) in Gulshan.

He said a lower court in Dhaka issued a temporary injunction against the party chairman from engaging in organisational activities. As a result, the party's organisational activities fell into uncertainty and stagnation.

Organisational measures were taken in accordance with Section 20(2)(b) of the party constitution, Chunnu said.

Under this authority, a meeting of the party's highest policy-making forum was held on August 5, chaired by JP Senior Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud.

The meeting unanimously decided that to free the party from organisational stagnation and uphold democracy, the constitution, and leadership continuity, it was essential to convene the national council without delay.

Chunnu also said, "According to the time set by the Election Commission, the deadline for holding the Jatiya Party's 10th national council was June 30. In light of that directive, we had set June 28 for the council, but it had to be postponed due to the unavailability of a suitable venue.

"Later, we applied to the Election Commission for a two-month extension, which is still under process. In this situation, respecting the party's constitution and the spirit of democracy, and considering the short time and political realities, we are organising the council promptly."

JP co-chairmen ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader and Syed Abu Hossain Babla, and presidium members Nasrin Jahan Ratna and Shafiqul Islam Sentu, among others, were present at the press conference.