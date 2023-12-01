JP headed for yet another split?

Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in parliament, is facing another split centering the conflict between its Chairman GM Quader and Chief Patron Raushan Ershad over MP nominations, party insiders said.

Raushan, also the leader of the opposition, on Wednesday night announced that she would not participate in the national election because tested leaders of the party were undermined.

She was frustrated that she could not secure an appointment with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for help in resolving the crisis in the JP like the premier did in the past, several party leaders loyal to Raushan told The Daily Star last night.

The opposition leader sought an appointment with the PM about a week ago.

"Raushan madam has become very frustrated as she cannot take part just because of non-cooperation from the party chairman and the secretary general," Golam Moshi, political secretary to the opposition leader, told this correspondent yesterday.

He said the followers of Raushan will hold an extended meeting of the JP after the January 7 polls to decide their next course of action.

"We will also hold a council of the party to elect the new leadership," he added.

The JP had split over conflict among its top leaders in 1991, 1996, 2001, and 2014.

According to JP insiders, the government extended its support to Quader after agreeing to the condition that he will run only if he is made the opposition leader in the next parliament.

"Although Raushan Ershad is known to have good ties with the prime minister, this time the premier didn't have any choice but to maintain relations with GM Quader as most of the Jatiya Party lawmakers and leaders are loyal to him," said a JP leader wishing anonymity.

He said the PM, however, may change her stand after the national election. "We will have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, several JP leaders loyal to Raushan said Quader may still stay away from the January 7 polls if he thinks that the political situation has become unfavourable for them.

Golam Kibria Tipu, the JP nominee in Barishal-3, said the party was yet to give the candidates the letters for allocation of the electoral symbol. The letters will have to be submitted to the returning officers concerned.

The JP also has all the nomination withdrawal papers of its candidates signed, he added.

Asked if the JP was facing a split, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu told The Daily Star that there was no crisis and division in the party.

On November 27, the party announced a list of its candidates in 287 seats leaving out Mymensingh-4 for Raushan.

But the rift between Raushan and Quader widened after the JP chief decided to run in Rangpur-3 where Saad Ershad is the incumbent MP.