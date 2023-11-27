JP found no candidates in several constituencies: Chunnu

Jatiya Party did not find any candidates in several constituencies to contest in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

Party's secretary general Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu announced the names of the 287 candidates today during a press briefing at the party chairman's office in Banani.

"We announced candidates for 289 constituencies today. In two or three constituencies, we didn't find any candidate and in the other constituencies, the party is yet to decide about the candidates as there were several candidates," Chunnu said.

Among the candidates, JP chairman GM Quader will contest from Rangpur-3 and Dhaka-17. His wife, JP MP from reserved seats, Sherifa Quader, will contest from Dhaka-18.

The names of the party chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament, Raushan Ershad, and his son Saad Ershad are not on the list of announced candidates.

"We have kept the Mymensingh-4 constituency vacant for Raushan Ershad. We left that seat vacant for her. Saad Ershad did not seek nomination from us," Chunnu said.

JP MP Rahgir Almahe Ershad was not given nomination, he added.