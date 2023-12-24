JP facing discrimination like the north it mostly represents: GM Quader

Jatiya Party has been subjected to discrimination like the northern districts it mostly represents, said JP Chairman GM Quader today.

JP Chairman GM Quader today said the northern districts, especially the Rangpur region, has always faced disparity in allocation of funds and in development in general.

He came up with the comment while attending a view exchange meeting with business leaders on the upcoming election at Rangpur Chamber Bhaban today, our Dinajpur correspondent reports.

"The northern districts have been neglected in many ways. Even our Jatiya Party is almost a party from the north, and probably this is why the party is being subjected to discrimination in various ways."

Quader said that the Rangpur City Corporation has a large area but gets inadequate allocation.

Addressing the challenge of waterlogging in the city, Quader suggested dredging the canals in and around the city including the Shyamasundari canal.

He also underscored the need for a master plan for the city in order to ensure its expansion and development in future.

Moreover, Quader stressed the importance of industrialisation of Rangpur, citing the necessity for gas connections to attract the industries.