JP extends time for nomination form submission

Raushan, her loyalists yet to collect forms

Jatiya Party yesterday extended the deadline for collecting and submitting nomination papers until today as the party's Chief Patron Raushan Ershad and other senior leaders loyal to her were yet to collect the forms.

The sale of the party's nomination forms for the January 7 national election began on Monday.

The previous deadline ended at 4:00pm yesterday, but the JP leaders loyal to Chairman GM Quader waited until 6:00pm for the pro-Raushan leaders to collect forms from the party chief's Banani office.

Speaking to The Daily Star last night, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said they extended the time limit so that all party leaders willing to run can buy nomination forms.

Golam Moshi, political secretary to opposition leader Raushan, told this correspondent that Raushan and her son Rahgir Almahe Ershad were yet to collect nomination forms.

Besides, Moshiur Rahman Ranga, the opposition chief whip in parliament, also did not buy a nomination form until yesterday.

"They [Quader and leaders loyal to him] will have to reach a consensus with Raushan Ershad over some unresolved issues. Once the consensus is reached, we will collect nomination papers," Golam Moshi told this newspaper.

Meanwhile, Chunnu yesterday again claimed there was no division in the party.

"The Jatiya Party is united under the leadership of the party chairman," he told reporters at the party chief's Banani office.

Asked about Raushan and other leaders not collecting nomination forms, Chunnu said the chief patron is an honorable person in the party.

"If she wants to participate in the election, we will extend all kinds of support to her," he added.

Chunnu also said Raushan informed him over the phone that she wanted to collect a nomination form.

"We will give her the nomination form once she sends a representative to collect it."

The JP over the last four days sold 1,737 nomination forms.

The party's nomination board will start interviewing the nomination seekers from Friday and the process will continue until November 26.

The final list of the party's nominees will be made public on November 27.