JP drama over nomination drags on

Party set to announce candidates while Raushan, her loyalists yet to collect forms

Although the Jatiya Party is likely to announce a list of its candidates for all the 300 constituencies, the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad, her son and those loyal to her have not even collected nomination forms.

JP insiders say Raushan and her followers will not collect nomination forms until certain people get the party's nomination.

Rifts between JP chief GM Quader and Raushan have been making headlines for weeks.

When Quader and Raushan held a meeting on Friday night, many hoped the party given to drama was becoming united.

The hope was short lived as the team selling nomination papers continued to refuse to give Raushan loyalists, including opposition chief whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, the nomination forms.

And JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said only Raushan, her son Rahgir Almahe Ershad, and their family physician KR Islam will get the nomination paper.

Rifts between Raushan and Quader group intensified as the latter is likely to run for Rangpur-3 constituency, of which Rahgir is the current MP.

Raushan wants Rahgir, also the son of JP founder HM Ershad, to get the party's nomination for Rangpur-3, sources say.

Issues between the two leaders became more evident as Raushan and GM Quader sent two separate letters to the EC on November 18.

In Raushan's letter, it was mentioned that JP nominated candidates will have the option to choose the symbol of the Awami League-led grand alliance, alongside the party's designated symbol.

But in Quader's letter, it was mentioned that the party chairman will nominate the party's candidates.

JP leaders loyal to Raushan say she may not even participate in the election under Quader's leadership unless "the issues" are settled.

Amid the stalemate in JP, Raushan has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She may request the PM to intervene and settle the issue, sources say.

It is well-known in political circles that Raushan has a good relationship with the PM.

In December last year, the PM asked Raushan and Quader to unite to make their party, the main opposition in parliament, strong ahead of the 12th national election.

Chunnu yesterday said he did not know anything about the meeting between GM Quader and Raushan.

"Maybe they talked about family matters. I don't know if there was any political discussion," he told reporters.

Chunnu claimed there was no division in the JP.

The JP nomination board yesterday completed interviewing the leaders aspiring to run for parliament.

Chunnu earlier said the party will announce the final list of its candidates on November 27.