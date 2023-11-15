JP chief ‘urges president to hold dialogue’

Calls on Shahabuddin

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader called on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban last night.

The agenda for the meeting, which started around 8:00pm, could not be known as of filing of this report around midnight last night.

JP sources said Quader, also the deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, requested the president to arrange a dialogue with political parties to resolve the ongoing political crisis over the upcoming general election.

A Bangabhaban source also said the meeting took place.

The development came a day after US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu said his country wanted dialogue among political parties without any condition to resolve the political crisis.

Lu in a letter to the JP chairman also said they want to see a free, fair and participatory election in Bangladesh.

US Ambassador Peter Hass handed over the letter to Quader at the latter's office in the capital's Banani on Monday.

Meanwhile, Quader in a meeting of the JP executive committee yesterday was empowered to decide whether to join the polls.

At the meeting, he said public opinion would not be reflected properly in the polls results if the party runs in the general election under the current situation, said meeting sources.

The meeting was held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh in the city.

The JP chief said the party would be regarded as "betrayer" or "collaborator" if it takes part in the polls.

He questioned what would happen to the JP if the Awami League gets elected and its government steps down after the polls due to some problem.

Quader called upon the government to arrange a dialogue among the political parties to resolve the political crisis.

He also expressed concern that the US might impose visa restrictions on the JP and its leaders if the party runs in the election without a consensus among the political parties.

Most of the grassroots leaders in the meeting said the JP should not take part in the upcoming polls under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.