JP central office vandalised, set ablaze

A group of unidentified people set fire to the central office of Jatiyo Party in Dhaka's Kakrail area this evening.

Confirming the incident, Md Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Ramna division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said fire fighters have been called to douse the blaze.

JP leaders and activists left the office for safety after the incident, he added.

"Two units of firefighters are working to douse the blaze after being informed about the fire at around 7:40pm," said Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Live videos on a private TV channel showed that a group of people, many of them wearing helmet, armed with canes and sticks, and chanting slogans, entered the JP office through main entrance, tore off the banners and festoons, vandalised the furniture and then torched the front of the office and rooms inside.

Earlier, Hasnat Abdullah, a convener of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, alleged that armed JP men were beating up students in Bijoy Nagar area.

He also termed JP as "national betrayer".

Sarjis Alam, another coordinator of the movement, made a similar post from his verified Facebook account around 7:34pm.

He also wrote that they were heading with a procession from Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus to Bijoy Nagar.