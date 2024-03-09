JP braces for fifth split

Pro-Raushan faction to hold council today

It was all but confirmed. Just like two partners staying separated and waiting for an official divorce date, the fifth split of Jatiyo Party has been on the cards since its debacle in the January 7 election. The party is officially splitting today with the pro-Raushan faction organising their council. The Raushan loyalists will be announcing a new leadership today, disregarding the authority of the current party leadership under GM Quader.

In response, GM Quader's right–hand man, the current general secretary of JP (depending on which side you are on) has dismissed the significance of this council, labeling its organisers as JP outcasts.

The opposition leader of the parliament, GM Quader, has initiated efforts to hold a counter council on October 12, aiming to reinforce his leadership amid the escalating factionalism.

However, Raushan loyalists are saying GM Quader and Chunnu are no one of JP as Raushan has expelled them from their role as Chairman and general secretary respectively.

While it gets increasingly difficult for even an ardent political observer to keep track of which is the legitimate JP and which is the "fake" one, one thing is certain, JP's sixth straight split.

THE NEW LEADERSHIP

According to sources close to Raushan, Kazi Mamunur Rashid will be announced as the general secretary and Raushan Ershad as the president in today's council.

Kazi Rashid was expelled by GM Quader following the January 7 elections.

The council will be held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh at 10:30am, said Sunil Suvho Roy, JP Spokesperson (Raushan group).

Ahead of today's council, Raushan told journalists, "The council scheduled for March 9 will mark a historic event, initiating a significant shift in the country's politics, aiming to rejuvenate and safeguard Jatiyo Party."

However, Chunnu on Wednesday told reporters, "Those who are conducting the so-called conference have already written to the Election Commission that JP Chairman GM Quader and the Secretary General have been dismissed. EC has rejected their letter."

"Those who are holding council are no one in JP. We have nothing to say if someone outside the party holds a council."

REASON BEHIND SPLIT

In the recent national election, JP contested a record 265 seats after a tough negotiation with the ruling Awami League, which agreed to concede 26 seats by withdrawing its candidates.

However, JP only secured victory in 11 seats, marking the party's poorest performance since 1991, with 90 percent of its candidates, including several prominent ones, losing their security deposit.

Many JP leaders blamed GM Quader and Chunnu for the party's downfall.

They alleged two JP high-ups received huge money from the government for participating in the election but didn't spend a single penny to help party grassroots during campaigning.

In response, GM Quader has so far expelled at least 30 leaders including several heavyweights like Kazi Firoz Rashid, Abu Hossain Babla and Shunil Suvho Roy.

FIVE EXISTING FACTIONS OF JP

Since its formation in 1986, JP had split five times. In the latest case, JP leader Kazi Zafar Ahmed quit JP and formed another faction of Jatiya Party (Zafar).

The four other factions of JP are registered with the Election Commission. They are the GM Quader-led Jatiya Party (JaPa) Jatiya Party (JP-Monju), Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Matin).