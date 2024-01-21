JP to be opposition in new JS

Hopes GM Quader

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader yesterday said he was hopeful of his party becoming the opposition party in the new parliament.

Speaking to journalists in Ramgpur city's Senpara in the afternoon, he said the JP was the opposition party of the last parliament.

"We always played the role of the opposition party for the welfare of the country and the nation. We did constructive criticism of the government, highlighted irregularities and corruption in it and made recommendations. We are still doing this politics," he said.

Quader said there are mainly two parties in the new parliament -- the Awami League and the JP.

He said the AL formed the government after winning majority seats and the JP is a separate political party with 11 MPs.

"That's why I think the Jatiyo Party can play an important role as the opposition party. But if the government does not give the Jatiyo Party such a role, the party will criticise the government for the welfare of the country and the nation. We will assist the government by making recommendations and pointing out the wrongs done by the government."

Quader said his party will guide parliament in the right direction.

"The number [of MPs] is not a big deal. We are very hopeful that if we want to play a role sincerely, we will be able to do it successfully in the interest of the country and its people."

Talking about the next leader of the opposition and the deputy leader of the opposition, he said according to a decision of the JP parliamentary party, a letter has been sent to the Speaker informing her about a resolution adopted by the parliamentary party.

The resolution has been endorsed proposing that the JP chairman be made the leader of the opposition, Anisul Islam Mahmud the deputy leader of the opposition and Mujibul Haque Chunnu the opposition chief whip, he added.

About a possible split in the party, Quader said the JP had been a victim of different conspiracies since it quit power in 1990. However, there is no possibility of any split in the party, he claimed.

Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa and other senior JP leaders were present.