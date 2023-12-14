JP ‘assures’ AL it’ll run

Chunnu says Raushan ‘nobody in party’, her post ornamental

Amid doubts that Jatiya Party may withdraw from the electoral race, the main opposition party has assured the ruling Awami League of running.

In a meeting with an AL delegation on Tuesday night, the JP reaffirmed that it is carrying out electoral activities to participate in the polls, a co-chairman of the JP told The Daily Star yesterday.

The meeting discussed seat-sharing between the two parties, he said wishing anonymity.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Senior Co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud represented the party at the meeting at a house in Dhaka's Gulshan. The AL team was led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

In the meeting, AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua conveyed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's doubt about JP's participation in the polls as JP chief GM Quader has been maintaining silence since the announcement of the polls schedule on November 15.

Hasina, also the AL president, on Tuesday expressed doubts that JP may pull out. During her meeting with JP chief patron Raushan Ershad at the Gono Bhaban, the premier hinted that her party may not share any seat with JP, meeting sources said.

She expressed annoyance over JP Chairman GM Quader not making any public statement that his party will run.

A senior JP leader close to a participant of Tuesday's meeting told this correspondent that the JP delegation was able to convince AL of the party's participation in the polls.

"Awami League will not be able to ignore the importance of Jatiya Party in the polls. This is because if we don't run, Awami League will be in big trouble over the credibility of the election at home and abroad," said a JP presidium member.

He said the JP was still haggling for 40 to 50 seats. The party in Tuesday's meeting also pressed for withdrawal of "AL independent candidates" from the seats to be shared with it.

The AL delegation, in response, said the PM wants the "party independents" to stay in the race so that the turnout improves.

The meeting decided that both sides would sit again today to discuss seat-sharing.

JP leaders said they were hopeful of reaching a decision on the matter in a day or two before conveying it to the PM for approval.

'JP WILLING TO RUN'

Briefing reporters at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi, AL General Secretary Quader yesterday said JP conveyed to them that it was willing to take part in the polls and also to be a component of the AL-led electoral alliance.

"They didn't say that they will quit the electoral race. However, uncertainty [about it] may be there," he said.

Quader's counterpart Chunnu, on the other hand, said the JP was conducting electoral activities not to stage any drama but to participate in polls.

"We will run in the election. We are also keen to ascend to power by winning the polls," he told reporters at the JP chairman's office in Banani.

Asked about discussion with AL on seat-sharing, Chunnu said any issue, including sharing of seats, can be discussed as part of the election strategy.

"Last night [Tuesday], we discussed how to make to the election free and fair, how the voters will go to the polling centres, how will be the law and order situation, and what will be the roles of the administration, law enforcement agencies and the Election Commission," he said.

Asked whether AL trust their words, Chunnu said, "If they didn't trust us, then they wouldn't have invited us to their home and treat us so cordially."

About the meeting between JP chief patron Raushan and the prime minister, he said Raushan does not belong to the party.

The post of chief patron is ornamental and it does not carry any executive power, he added.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's meeting with the PM, Raushan said GM Quader "grabbed the JP".

"I have requested the prime minister not to forge any electoral alliance with Jatiya Party led by GM Quader," she said.

The leader of the opposition in parliament said she does not support Quader's activities regarding the national election.