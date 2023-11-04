Join polls, stop arson attacks, Momen urges BNP

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today urged BNP to participate in the upcoming national elections and stop arson attacks and destruction of properties.

"Join the elections, stop arson attacks and destruction of properties," he urged the BNP leadership while talking to reporters after attending a programme in Sylhet.

Momen also urged the party to publicly apologise to the people and expel the persons involved in recent attacks, destruction of assets and burning of properties and buses.

Apart from brutally beating a policeman to death, the BNP supporters attacked the residences of chief justice and other judges, and torched police outposts and dozens of buses, he said.

They set fire to police hospital premises and ambulances causing disruption of emergency medical services, Momen said.

The minister said BNP did not spare on-duty journalists and camera personnel. They attacked and critically injured at least 25 media professionals.

