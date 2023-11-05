Join polls, stop arson attacks

Momen urges BNP

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday urged BNP to participate in the upcoming national elections.

"Join the elections, stop arson attacks and destruction of properties," he urged the BNP leadership while talking to reporters after attending a programme in Sylhet.

Momen also urged the party to publicly apologise to the people and expel those involved in recent attacks.

Apart from beating a cop to death, BNP supporters attacked the residences of chief justice and other judges, and torched police outposts and dozens of buses, he said.

The minister said BNP did not even spare on-duty journalists. They attacked and critically injured at least 25 media professionals.