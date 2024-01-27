JL, Sramik League bring out machete procession in Natore

A group of Jubo League and Sramik League leaders and activists in Natore's Singra upazila yesterday brought out a procession by brandishing sharp weapons.

They claimed that they were protesting extortion by leaders of Singra CNG-run Auto-Rickshaw Owners Association.

Singra Municipal Jubo League President Labu Hasan Johnny led the procession in the Singra bus stand area in the afternoon.

However, protesters left the spot soon after police reached there.

Meanwhile, some videos of the incident went viral on social media.

The Daily Star could not independently verify the videos.

Labu alleged that Singra CNG-run Auto-Rickshaw Owners Association president Salim Reza and general secretary Ranju Ahmed have been extorting about Tk 50-70 per day from each auto-rickshaw driver for a long time.

When asked about carrying machetes during the procession, Labu said, "My supporters thought I would come under attack, so they brought the weapons to protect me."

Contacted, Ranju said the association is approved by the government. There had been no problem in the past, but now the protesters are inciting drivers without any reason.

"They brandished weapons during the procession and vandalised our office, threatening to kill me," he claimed.

Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Singra Police Station, said police went to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police officer said he did not receive any written complaint in this regard."We are looking into the matter," he added.