Jhenaidah-1 MP Abdul Hyee passes away

Ruling Awami League MP Abdul Hyee from Jhenaidah-1 died today. He was 78.

He breathed his last at 7:00am (local time) today at the Bumrungrad Hospital in Thailand, sources at the parliament secretariat has said.

Hyee, a former state minister, left behind his wife, one daughter, two sons and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Different ministers and AL leaders have expressed deep shock at the demise of Abdul Hyee.

Abdul Hyee was born in Mohammadpur village of Shailkupa upazila. He was the youngest of the three sons and two daughters of his parents.

He was elected MP from Jhenaidah-1 in the 2001 election.

In 2001, he was elected the convener of the Jhenaidah district Awami League. In 2005, Abdul Hyee became president of the Jhenaidah district Awami League. In the ninth national parliamentary election held in 2008, he was re-elected with AL ticket.

He served as the state minister for Fisheries and Livestock from 2012–2014. In the 12th national elections, he was again elected MP as the Awami League candidate.

In 2022, he was elected the president of the Jhenaidah district Awami League for the third time.