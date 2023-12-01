Jhalakathi BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata

BNP's expelled Vice-Chairman Shahjahan Omar has been declared persona non grata by the party's Jhalakathi district unit for opting to contest the upcoming polls on Awami League ticket.

District BNP Member Secretary Advocate Shahadat Hossain came up with the announcement in a video message this morning.

Shahadat said the central BNP, including Jhalakathi district BNP, has become "free from garbage" as a result of Omar's actions.

"The former minister [Omar] has enjoyed various benefits by using the party's post and designation when he was a lawmaker. He has always created discord and chaos in the party. The people of Jhalakathi are condemning him for being a candidate of boat," he said.

Jhalakathi district BNP convening committee member Rafiqul Islam Jamal said, "The enemy of the party has been identified today."

Shahjahan Omar got bail from Dhaka's First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Shahjahan Omar announced taking the nomination paper from AL at a press conference at the UTC building in the capital's Karwan Bazar yesterday evening.

He said AL has nominated him for the Jhalakathi-1 constituency. He has submitted nomination papers online as a candidate for the boat.

Later, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced that the party has decided to expel Omar from the party.