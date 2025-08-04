JCD leader Nasir accuses Adviser Asif of establishing 'mafia-style rule' in Cumilla’s Muradnagar

Nasir Uddin Nasir, general secretary of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), has alleged that LGRD and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan has established a "mafia-style rule" in Cumilla's Muradnagar.

"While positive politics exists across the country, it is absent in Muradnagar. Those who led the anti-fascist protests in July last year, and before that over the years, and who have faced imprisonment multiple times -- many of them have again been sent to jail after August 5, at the behest of Asif Mahmud," Nasir told reporters this afternoon after visiting 13 BNP and affiliated organisation leaders and activists, including Muradnagar upazila's Senior Joint Convener Nazim Mahmud, at Cumilla Jail.

"Adviser Asif Mahmud is running Muradnagar the way he prefers. While not a single activist of the fascist Awami League government is in jail from Muradnagar, 13 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations have been imprisoned," he said. The JCD leader demanded the immediate release of all 13 detained activists.