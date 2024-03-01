BNP today announced a new seven-member partial central committee for its student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), replacing the existing body.

Rakibul Islam Rakib has been appointed as the president, and Nasir Uddin Nasir as the general secretary of the new central committee, according to a press release signed by the BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Besides, a seven-member partial committee for JCD's Dhaka University unit was also revealed, with Ganesh Chandra Ray and Nahiduzzaman Shipon appointed as the president and general secretary, respectively.

JCD gets partial central and DU committees