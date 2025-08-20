JCD announces 27-member panel for Ducsu election

One post left vacant in honour of injured student

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) today announced its 27-member panel for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election scheduled for September.

The announcement was made by JCD central president Rakibul Islam Rakib at a press briefing held at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla on Dhaka University campus.

According to the panel, Md Abidul Islam Khan has been nominated for the post of vice-president (VP), Shaikh Tanveer Bari Hamim for general secretary (GS), and Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed for assistant general secretary (AGS).

Other nominations include Ariful Islam for liberation war and democratic movements affairs secretary, Ehsanul Islam for science and technology secretary, Chamon Fariya Islam Meghla for common room, reading room and cafeteria secretary, Md Mehedi Hasan for international affairs secretary, Abu Hayat Md Zulfiqur Jesun for literature and culture secretary, and Chim Chimya Chakma for sports secretary.

The post of research and publication secretary would remain vacant in honour of Sanjida Ahmed Tonny, a student injured during the mass uprising on July 15, last year.

"We, on behalf of the Chhatra Dal, express our full support by leaving the post of research and publication secretary vacant," Rakibul said.

Among other nominees, Md Saif Ullah has been selected for transport affairs secretary, Syed Imam Hasan Anik for social service secretary, Md Arkanul Islam Rupak for career development secretary, Anwar Hossain for health and environment secretary, and Md Mehedi Hasan Munna for human rights and law secretary.

The panel also includes 13 members: Md Zarif Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Nahid Hasan, Md Hasibur Rahman Sakib, Md Shamim Rana, Yasin Arafat Alif, Munim Hasan Arup, Ranjan Roy, Soyaib Islam Omi, Meherunnesa Keya, Ibnu Ahmed, Shamsul Haque Anan and Nityananda.