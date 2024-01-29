Jatiyo Party: Where drama never stops

Raushan says she’s now JP chief; Chunnu brushes aside the move

In a new twist, Jatiyo Party Chief Patron Raushan Ershad yesterday relieved JP Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu from their posts and announced that she would take the party helm.

This announcement came after Raushan, widow of JP founder HM Ershad, held a views-exchange meeting with the JP leaders who resigned and were removed from the party.

She in a written statement, after the meeting at her Gulshan residence, said the roles of GM Quader and Chunnu before and after the January 7 election seriously affected the party.

Her son and also JP Joint Secretary General Rahgir Almahe Ershad and presidium members, Shunil Suvho Roy, Shafiqul Islam, and Yahiya Chowdhury, among others, who had been expelled from the party, were present.

Raushan, who was the opposition leader of 11th parliament, said even after a consensus with the Awami League over sharing 26 seats, GM Quader and Chunnu denied it, creating a confusion among the people and the party activists. For this, the party faced a debacle in the polls, she said.

She also alleged that many JP candidates quit the election race as the two did not look after them.

The party leaders and activists have the right to protest the election failure. Atmosphere in the party has been damaged as GM Quader and Chunnu did not discuss or console the party activists after the polls, Raushan said.

To resolve the ongoing crisis of JP, Raushan said she removed the duo from their posts and took charge of the party chairman on request of party leaders and activists.

She also made her Spokesperson Kazi Mamunur Rashid new JP secretary general until holding of the JP's new council.

Raushan added that those relived from the party or kept outside the organisation would be reinstated.

To resolve the ongoing crisis of JP, GM Quader and Chunnu have been removed from their posts. — Raushan Ershad JP Chief Patron

As per the party charter, Raushan has no power to decide to become its chairman or to dismiss anyone from any post. — Mujibul Haque Chunnu JP Secretary General

Around an hour after her announcement, Chunnu said they are least bothered about the "baseless move" by Raushan, claiming that she has no jurisdiction to make such decisions.

"As per our party's charter, she has no power to decide to become its chairman or dismiss anyone from any post," he said at an emergency press conference in the JP chairman's Banani office.

Chunnu mentioned Raushan earlier announced the expulsion of GM Quader thrice and later backtracked.

"So, we're not taking it into our consideration. It has no basis. Her post is ornamental and as such she is no one in the party. Therefore, she has no such power in the party constitution."

JP competed in 265 seats in the recently held polls. After a bargain, the ruling AL agreed to give 26 seats to JP from where the AL withdrawn its candidates.

But JP could manage to win in only 11 seats, making the worst result of the party since 1991. Around 90 percent nominees, including several heavyweight ones, lost their security deposits.

Raushan and her son did not join the election "due to a conflict with GM Quader over party giving nomination".

Around 668 JP leaders of Dhaka (city) north unit resigned from the party on January 25, showing no confidence in GM Quader and Chunnu.

Earlier on January 14, JP grassroots leaders at a programme in the capital held responsible the two for the party's election disaster.

They alleged that the duo got huge money for participating in the polls, but did not spend a single money and stand by the party's candidates in their electioneering.