Jatiyo Party splits again

Raushan Ershad, Kazi Mamunur Rashid elected chairman, secretary general

Jatiyo Party officially split today again as a council loyal to Raushan Ershad elected a new committee for the opposition party in the parliament.

The council held at the capital's Institution of Engineers elected Raushan and Kazi Mamunur Rashid as chairman and secretary general respectively.

The split came amid conflict between Raushan and GM Quader, the current president of another faction of JP, centring the party's debacle in the January 7 national election.

Kazi Firoz Rashid was elected as executive chairman and Syed Abu Hossain was elected as senior co-chairman of the party.

Besides, in the new committee, Saidur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam Sentu, Rahgir Almahe Saad Ershad, Golam Sarwar Milon and Shunil Suvho Roy were elected as co-chairman of the party.

The full committee is expected within three to four days.

It was announced in the council that Saad Ershad, son of Raushan, will act as the party's chairman in the absence of his mother.

Around five thousand councillors and delegates elected the new leadership and approved the new committee of Jatiyo Party.

Earlier at around 12:00pm, the council started with hoisting of national and party flags.

Leaders of different political parties including Krishak Sramik Janata League President Kader Siddique, Jatiyo Party (Monju) Secretary General Sheikh Shahidul Islam, and Bangladesh Islami Front Chairman MA Matin delivered congratulatory speeches at the programme.

Diplomats and representatives of different foreign missions in Dhaka were also present at the programme.

The tenure of the central executive committee of the Jatiyo Party expired in December 2022 as the last council of the party was held in December 2019.

Addressing in the council, Raushan said without holding the council JP would have been lost.

"We would have lost thousands of leaders and activists if the council was not held," she said.

Saying that there is no division in JP, she urged those to return to the party who left the organisation in the past.

"I don't want to misuse the power as chairman. I want to decentralise my power," she said.

Raushan hoped that "plough", the electoral symbol of JP, will be allocated to her faction.

At present, opposition leader GM Quader is chairman while Mujibul Haque Chunnu is the secretary general of a faction of JP.

In a show of tension and drama, Raushan in late January relieved JP chairman GM Quader and secretary general Chunnu from their post and announced to take charge of the party as its chairman.

Raushan, widow of JP founder HM Ershad, made the announcement following Jatiyo Party's debacle in the January 9 national election in which JP managed to get win in only 11 seats, its lowest number since 1991.

Raushan and her son didn't participate in the election due to their conflict with GM Quader over giving nomination.

Many JP leaders blamed GM Quader and Chunnu behind the party's debacle in the election.