Jatiya Party’s income, expenditure surged in 2024 despite internal dispute

Despite ongoing turmoil within the Jatiya Party, both its income and expenditure saw a rise in 2024.

The party earned Tk 2,64,38,938 and spent Tk 1,79,88,044 during the year.

Jatiya Party Presidium Member Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan submitted the party's audit report for the 2024 calendar year to the Election Commission's (EC) Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

According to the audit report, the party now has Tk 84,50,894 remaining after expenses in 2024. The party's income sources include the sale of nomination forms, member contributions, publication sales, and more. Expenditures covered publicity campaigns, office staff salaries, and other administrative costs.

Although the party's financial activity had remained relatively stable over the past few years, both income and expenditure increased notably in 2024 -- a year marked by the student-public uprising in July.

As per the Representation of the People Order, all registered political parties must submit their audited income and expenditure reports for the previous calendar year to the EC by July 31 each year.

In the election year of 2023, the party earned Tk 2,22,02,405 and spent Tk 1,13,18,525.

In 2022, it earned Tk 2,29,14,968 and spent Tk 1,28,37,542, leaving a bank balance of Tk 1,07,77,426.

In 2021, the party reported a total income of Tk 2,09,85,154 (including bank deposits) and expenditures of Tk 84,68,134, ending the year with a surplus of Tk 1,25,17,020.

In 2020, Jatiya Party's expenditure stood at Tk 76,04,120, with a surplus of Tk 51,68,757.

Since the introduction of the registration system in 2008, political parties have been required to submit their income and expenditure reports -- audited by a recognised chartered accounting firm -- to the EC by July 31 each year.

Currently, the EC has 50 registered political parties, including BNP, Jamaat, and Jatiya Party.

This year, for the first time, the Awami League is excluded from this process as its registration has been suspended.

According to the law, if a party fails to submit its financial report for three consecutive years, its registration is subject to cancellation.

The Jatiya Party delegation that submitted the report included party leaders Khalilur Rahman Khalil, Md Nuruzzaman, and Mahmud Alam.