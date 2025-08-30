Jatiya Party office in Rajshahi vandalised over attack on Nur

The office of Jatiya Party in Rajshahi's Gonokpara area was vandalised around 12:00am today over the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur in Dhaka.

Earlier on Friday night, leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Jubo Odhikar and Chhatra Odhikar Parishad in Rajshahi city brought out a protest procession from the city's Shaheb Bazar Zero Point around 9:30pm.

Later at 11:30pm, another demonstration was held at Shaheb Bazar Zero Point under the banner of the Anti-Fascism National Unity, demanding justice over the attack on Nur.

In Rajshahi University, activists of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad brought out a procession around 11:00pm on the campus, rallying through different streets and chanting slogans protesting the incident.