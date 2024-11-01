Jatiya Party HQ set afire, vandalised

Attackers claim themselves to be anti-fascist

The Jatiya Party headquarters at the capital's Kakrail was set on fire and vandalised last night by a group of people who claimed themselves to be "anti-fascist students, workers, and masses".

Abdur Rahman, president of Sramik Odhikar Parishad, an associate body of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, said activists of his party were marching with lit torches when some people from the Jatiya Party office building threw brick chunks at them from upstairs.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said the allegation of objects being thrown at the procession was "a blatant lie".

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

At the scene of the incident around 7:15pm, Abdur told this correspondent that the attack left the marchers incensed and then they vandalised the JP office before setting it alight.

Witnesses said many of the marchers were holding sticks and wearing helmets. Several JP leaders and activists who were at the five-storey building fled when the commotion began.

The procession led by Abdur and Bin Yamin Mollah, president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, began from TSC of Dhaka University, protesting "the ill attempt and anti-state conspiracy of fallen-fascist the Awami League and its aide Jatiya Party".

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

They entered the JP office through the main entrance, tore off the banners and festoons, vandalised the furniture and then set the ground floor on fire.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 7:40pm, said Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Around 9:00pm, army teams arrived and they along with police jointly took control of the situation, witnesses said.

They also dispersed the attackers.

Masud Alam, deputy commissioner (Ramna) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said JP leaders and activists were not hurt.

Earlier, Hasnat Abdullah, a convener of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, alleged that armed JP men were beating up students in the Bijoy Nagar area.

He also termed the JP a "national betrayer".

Sarjis Alam, another coordinator of the movement, made a similar post on his verified Facebook account around 7:34pm.

He also wrote that he was in the procession.

Earlier on October 14, former mayor of Rangpur City Corporation and JP Co-Chairman Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa declared at a meeting that Sarjis and Hasnat would not be allowed to enter Rangpur.