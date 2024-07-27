Jamaat's 'secret office' in Dhanmondi busted

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed to have busted a "secret office" of the Jamaat-e-Islami in the capital's Dhanmondi area today.

CTTC raided the office around 6:00pm and found around 11 handmade bombs, some local weapons, several thousand books and leaflets, and lists of members and donors of the organisation, according to officials.

The CTTC conducted the raid following the arrest of three central leaders of Jamaat from different areas in the capital.

The arrestees are former central president of Islami Chhatra Shibir and current Jamaat member Rashedul Islam, and Jamaat's metropolitan unit treasurer Mizanur Rahman and Shura member Abdur Rashid.

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC unit and also an additional commissioner of the DMP, said their team first arrested Rashed early today for carrying out sabotage in Dhanmondi during the student protests.

Following Rashed's arrest, the police team arrested Mizanur. Based on their information, they learned about the secret hideout, said Asaduzzaman.

He said the office was rented in the name of a Jamaat's lawyer about five years ago. Jamaat conducted all the political activities there.

Asaduzzaman also said Jamaat conducted its sabotage activities from this office during the student protest.

He further said, "We have recovered a large number of documents. The names of many central leaders who directed, coordinated, and financed their criminal activities were found in the office. We will conduct a drive to trace their whereabouts."

Mishuk Chakma, the deputy commissioner of the CTTC unit, said they have also found evidence that Jamaat had conducted violence in the Dhnamondi area in 2018 from this office.