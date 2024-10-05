Jamaat to unveil proposals regarding reforms on Oct 9

Ameer Shafiqur says after meeting CA, advisers

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today said his party will unveil its proposals regarding the interim government's ongoing reform measures before the nation on October 9.

"We will unveil our thoughts on what reform measures are required immediately and what will be needed next," Shafiqur told reporters after holding a dialogue with the interim government at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Responding to a query of journalists, Shafiqur said they emphasised on two issues at the dialogue -- a roadmap for the ongoing reforms and one for the next election.

"The next election will be successful if the reforms are successful," he said.

Shafiqur said they discussed the areas where the interim government would make reforms.

Besides, the meeting also discussed the current law and order and how the government and the public can work together to improve it, he added.

Mentioning that the interim government took charge to create a proper pathway for the next government, Shafiqur said the government's main objective should be creating a congenial environment for holding a credible, proper, and peaceful election.

He hoped that the interim government will not be biased and not take much time to hold the next election.

Earlier, a seven-member delegation led by Shafiqur held a dialogue with the government.

Before that, a six-member delegation of BNP led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir held dialogue with the chief adviser and his colleagues.