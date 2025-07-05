Jamaat trying to fish in troubled waters: Rizvi

Jamaat is now questioning the electoral atmosphere under the interim govt, he says

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami is trying to fish in troubled waters.

"Some people are now trying to fish in troubled waters and saying there is no proper environment for the election," he said while inaugurating a football tournament at the Dhanmondi Sports Club ground.

He also alleged that Jamaat, which had taken part in the 1986 election under an autocratic regime, is now questioning the electoral atmosphere under the interim government.

BNP's Dhaka North City unit organised the event as part of the party's month-long programme to mark the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.

The BNP leader said an elected parliament with public representatives, who are accountable to people, is essential to speed up political progress in the country.

"But instead of supporting such elections, you [Jamaat] are trying to delay them under the pretext of political rhetoric. You are questioning the election atmosphere, but we know your history. You had no hesitation in joining an election under an autocrat [in 1986], following Sheikh Hasina's footsteps," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said a neutral election is not possible in Bangladesh under the current circumstances.

"Under the current circumstances, a neutral election is impossible. We must first create an environment for credible elections, and that requires fundamental reforms," said Shafiqur while addressing a rally in Rangpur.

Referring to the Jamaat ameer's remark, Rizvi said, "Suddenly, you have become an 'environmentalist'! If you are so concerned about the environment, then work on the global environmental decline we are all witnessing."

He stressed that the country now needs an elected government to restore people's rightful political, democratic and human rights.

"That is why we are calling upon the interim government to arrange a free and fair election by completing the necessary reforms within a very reasonable timeframe," Rizvi said.