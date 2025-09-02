Jamaat threatens demos for PR-based polls

Jamaat-e-Islami plans to launch a tougher movement, if necessary, to press for the next national election to be held under the proportional representation (PR) system and in accordance with the July Charter, having first ensured that the document is made legally binding.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of its Central Executive Council, held at the residence of Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman in the capital's Bashundhara R/A yesterday with him in the chair.

The meeting was attended by nayeb-e-ameers, the secretary general, assistant secretary generals, and other council members.

The party also outlined several strategic actions, including increased engagement with like-minded parties, and seminars and discussions to build public support for its demands.

"We hadn't met with our ameer for about a month due to his recovery from open-heart surgery. We presented various party-related and national issues for his guidance," said Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair.

He added that the ameer provided directives on the party's position regarding the July Charter and the PR system.

We intend to participate only after its [PR system] implementation. The election must be timely and conducted under the PR system. — Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General

"As part of our strategy, we've been holding a series of stakeholder meetings to mobilise public opinion," Zubair said. "We're prepared to escalate our movement on the streets if our demands are not met."

Asked whether Jamaat would contest the 13th parliamentary polls without the PR system in place, Zubair responded, "We intend to participate only after its implementation. The election must be timely and conducted under the PR system."

He added that while the party is preparing for the polls, it believes its demands must be met to reflect the people's aspirations.

In a statement, Jamaat said the country's political situation was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Leaders stressed the importance of making the July Charter legally binding and conducting the election in line with it to ensure a free, fair, and credible process.

The party said it wants the election to be held under the PR system out of its commitment to equal opportunities for all political parties.

Later in the day, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said no one would participate in a staged election.

"If a managed, staged election like before is forced on the country after so much blood and struggle, why should the people participate?" he asked during a roundtable discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.

To remove doubts about the PR system, he also called for a national political dialogue under the leadership of the chief adviser with participation from all parties.

"From today's roundtable, I demand that, if needed, PR provisions be added to the July Charter and put to a referendum so the people can decide. We'll accept the verdict.

"If you argue PR isn't in the constitution, then what about the election being held in 2026? The last election was already held in 2024. If you respect the constitution so much, elections should only be held in 2029. On what constitutional basis is an election happening in 2026? On what basis is Yunus Sahib here?"