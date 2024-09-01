Jamaat seeks restoration of appeal against cancellation of EC registration

Jamaat-e-Islami today filed an application with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking restoration of an appeal challenging a High Court verdict that scrapped its registration with the Election Commission as a political party.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir submitted the application on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami's Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar seeking a necessary order.

"We will move an application before the judge-in-chamber of the apex court this afternoon to revive the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami. The chamber judge may send the application to the full bench of the Appellate Division," Advocate Shishir Manir told The Daily Star today.

"If Appellate Division restores the appeal, a complete hearing will be held before it on merit of the appeal. If this court allows the appeal after hearing on it, Jamaat-e-Islami will get back its registration with the EC and will participate in the elections," he said while talking to this correspondent last week.

The Appellate Division has earlier dismissed the appeal of Jamaat against the High Court verdict without holding a complete hearing, the lawyer said, adding that a full hearing of the appeal may be held after the reopening of the court in October.

Both the Appellate and High Court divisions of the SC will go into an annual vacation on September 6 and reopen on October 20.

On November 19, last year, a five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by the then chief justice Obaidul Hassan dismissed the appeal of Jamaat for "default" as its counsels did not appear before the court on that day.

Jamaat had filed the appeal against the HC verdict that on August 1 last year scrapped its registration with the EC.