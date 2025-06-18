Jamaat says talks boycott was a symbolic protest against interim govt

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami today said its decision to skip the first day of the second-round talks with the National Consensus Commission (NCC) was a symbolic protest against the interim government.

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said that the boycott was a reaction to certain actions taken by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus during his recent trip to London.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after attending the second day's discussions at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

"We raised objections to and issued a statement regarding his London visit. Our highest executive council approved this position," Taher said.

"The chief adviser went to London to receive an award and retrieve laundered money, which we welcomed. He also met BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, which we also appreciated. However, he later issued a joint statement with only one party, which surprised and embarrassed us."

Taher added that it was unprecedented and inappropriate for someone in Yunus's position to issue a joint statement with the representative of a single party without consulting others.

"There's no precedent for a chief adviser issuing a joint statement with the representative of just one political party. It caused discomfort to all other parties, including ours," he said.

Jamaat also expressed concern over Yunus' pre-announcement of an election date during a televised speech, which Taher argued left no room for adjustments based on the outcomes of future dialogue.

"If the chief adviser had returned to the country and reconsidered the matter through consultations, that would have been acceptable. But he did not," he said.

He accused Yunus of compromising his neutrality by appearing too closely aligned with one party, warning that such actions could undermine the NCC's reform efforts.

"If things continue this way, the commission may yield little impact – like a mountain giving birth to a mouse," Taher commented.

Despite the reservations, he said top officials of the interim government, including Yunus himself, reached out to Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, assuring the party of a neutral and transparent approach going forward. This assurance led to Jamaat's participation in the second day's talks.

Regarding the proposed formation of the National Constitutional Council, Taher confirmed Jamaat's support, recommending the exclusion of the president and chief justice to avoid future conflicts of interest. He added that Jamaat also suggested keeping military leaders outside the council's structure.