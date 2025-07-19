Jamaat rally begins at Suhrawardy Udyan with cultural programme

The first phase of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's rally at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka began this morning with a cultural programme.

The event officially commenced at 9:40am.

Photo courtesy - Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami/Facebook

The cultural segment is being presented by Saifullah Mansur and organised by Saimum Shilpi Goshthi. Performers from different metropolitan and divisional levels are also expected to take part in the event throughout the day.

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman will chair the rally.

Photo courtesy - Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami/Facebook

Meanwhile, thousands of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists from across the country have started arriving at the rally venue since early morning to press home their seven-point demand. Even before the rally formally began, Suhrawardy Udyan was nearly filled with the party's supporters.

Outside the main venue, a massive crowd of Jamaat members has gathered as well. Party leaders and activists have travelled from various districts by bus, train and launch, entering the rally site in large processions.

Photo courtesy - Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami/Facebook

Many were seen carrying the party's electoral symbol while wearing panjabis and T-shirts bearing the symbol and party monogram.

This is the party's first-ever political rally at the historic venue.

Photo courtesy - Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami/Facebook

The rally, scheduled to begin at 2:00pm, to realise the demands that includes ensuring a level playing field for a free, fair, neutral, and peaceful election.

According to party officials, around 10,000 buses and 2,000 microbuses have been hired to transport party activists from various parts of the country. Bangladesh Railway also approved special trains to facilitate travel.

Photo courtesy - Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami/Facebook

Organisers have deployed around 6,000 volunteers across 20 points to manage logistics and crowd control. Fifteen medical booths and designated parking zones have been arranged to support attendees.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway has approved the operation of four pairs of special trains upon the request of Jamaat for their rally. In addition, two to three extra coaches have been arranged on Dhaka-bound trains from Rajshahi, Syedpur, and other districts.