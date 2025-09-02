Jamaat pushes for PR-based polls, threatens agitation

Jamaat-e-Islami plans to launch a tougher movement, if necessary, to press for the next national election to be held under the proportional representation (PR) system and in accordance with the July Charter, having first ensured that the document is made legally binding.

At an emergency meeting of its Central Executive Council, held in the capital's Bashundhara R/A yesterday with Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman in the chair, the party outlined several strategic actions, including increased engagement with like-minded parties, and seminars and discussions to build public support for its demands.

The meeting was attended by nayeb-e-ameers, the secretary general, assistant secretary generals, and other council members.

"We hadn't met with our ameer for about a month due to his recovery from open-heart surgery. We presented various party-related and national issues for his guidance," said Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair.

He added that the ameer provided directives on the party's position regarding the July Charter and the PR system.

"As part of our strategy, we've been holding a series of stakeholder meetings to mobilise public opinion," Zubair said. "We're prepared to escalate our movement on the streets if our demands are not met."

Asked whether Jamaat would contest the 13th parliamentary polls without the PR system in place, Zubair responded, "We intend to participate only after its implementation. The election must be timely and conducted under the PR system."

He added that while the party is preparing for the polls, it believes its demands must be met to reflect the people's aspirations.

In a statement, Jamaat said the country's political situation was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Leaders stressed the importance of making the July Charter legally binding and conducting the election in line with it to ensure a free, fair, and credible process.

The party said it wants the election to be held under the PR system out of its commitment to equal opportunities for all political parties.