Jamaat proposes proportional representation system in national polls

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami today proposed a proportional representative system in the national election.

The party also wanted the caretaker government system in the constitution.

Under a proportional representation system, parties are allocated seats in parliament in proportion to the total number of votes they secure countrywide during an election.

Jamaat made these proposals today while placing a set of "state reform proposals" at a city hotel.

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer (Deputy Ameer) Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher placed the proposal on behalf of party Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. In its state reform proposal, Taher said the electronic voting machine system in the national election will have to be scrapped.

Jamaat also proposed holding elections over several days instead of a single day of voting.

The party also placed recommendations for reform on judiciary, legislative, administration, police, Rab, education and different other sector.