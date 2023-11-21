Jamaat procession foiled, 7 held in N’ganj

Police foiled a procession of Jamaat-e-Islami and detained seven activists from Fatullah stadium area of Narayanganj Sadar.

They were shown arrested later in a recent case filed in Fatullah Police Station over sabotage, confirmed, Nure Azam, officer-in-charge of the station.

According to locals and police, Jamaat leaders and activists brought out a procession on the Dhaka-Narayanganj link road in the morning protesting the cancellation of registration of Jamaat as a political party. Police chased the procession and detained seven people from there.

The arrestees are -- Shahidul Islam, 42, Delowar Hossain, 52, Md. Rubel, 35, Imran Hossain, 36, Yusuf Gazi, 37, Shafikur Rahman Bacchu, 52, Deen Islam, 30. They are the residents of Rupganj and Araihazar upazilas.

They were sent in jail through court, said police.