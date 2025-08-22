Jamaat, NCP deny involvement in Sylhet stone looting

New DC joins, vows stern action

Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP yesterday denied allegations that their leaders were involved in Sylhet's stone looting incident.

In separate press conferences, both parties expressed anger over the Anti-Corruption Commission's report on the incident, naming administrative officials and 46 people, including political leaders.

Earlier, BNP had also rejected the allegations.

Terming all media reports attributing the ACC probe to be "deliberate attempts to mislead the public," Sylhet city Jamaat Ameer Md Fakhrul Islam said, "Jamaat has always taken a firm stand against all forms of looting, and our position regarding Sada Pathor remains unchanged.

"The ACC report on the stone looting did not mention any Jamaat leaders or activists. Yet, certain newspapers have published false and motivated stories. We verified with the ACC and found no trace of the report implicating us."

At NCP's press conference, the party Chief Coordinator (Sylhet district) Nazim Uddin said, "Putting our names on the ACC report without any evidence is a one-sided, misinformed and politically motivated move. This report is a way to hide the main culprits behind the stone looting.

"The ACC and media, who cited the ACC report, must prove our involvement with evidence. Otherwise, we'll be forced to take legal action as per existing laws."

Sylhet city BNP's acting president Rezaul Hasan Koyel Ludhi said, "We are challenging the authenticity of the report; [if the allegations are not proved], the newspaper [that cited it] should apologise. It's the Awami League who has been behind stone looting for the past 15 years. We're being accused so the real culprits can hide."

For over a year, stones in different areas across Sylhet have been looted. The situation escalated recently after stones worth hundreds of crores of taka were looted from popular tourist destination Sada Pathor in Companiganj upazila, sparking nationwide criticism.

Responding to the situation, the ACC on August 13 visited the Sada Pathor area and later submitted a preliminary report with names of offices, officers and others involved.

The ACC report included names of Rezaul Hasan Koyel Ludhi, acting president of Sylhet city BNP, and its General Secretary Emdad Hossain Chowdhury; Md Fakhrul Islam, Ameer of Sylhet city Jamaat, and its secretary Joynal Abedin; Nazim Uddin, chief coordinator of Sylhet district NCP; and Abu Sadek Mohammad Khairul Islam Chowdhury, chief coordinator of NCP's Sylhet city unit; and 36 others.

The Daily Star has seen a copy of the ACC's authentic report.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Deputy Commissioner for Sylhet Sarower Alam vowed stern action to stop illegal stone extraction.

Within a few hours of joining office yesterday, he visited the Sada Pathor area in the afternoon.

Briefing journalists there, he said, "I'll ensure that not a single stone can be removed from here and will restore Sada Pathor's beauty.

"Who was involved in the looting and how the stones were looted will be evaluated properly. I am not under any pressure as the people are my power and they stood against the stone looters."