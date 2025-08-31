Jamaat leaders to meet CA today

A four-member delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at Jamuna this afternoon at his invitation.

The meeting is set to take place at 4:30pm, according to a press release issued by the party last night.

The delegation will be led by Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer and former MP Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher.

Other members include Secretary General and former MP, Prof Mia Golam Porwar, two assistant secretaries general, Rafiqul Islam Khan, and Hamidur Rahman Azad, also a former MP.

The chief adviser's meeting with BNP has been rescheduled from 3:00pm to 7:30pm today, according to the CA Press Wing.