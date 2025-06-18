Jamaat joins NCC dialogue after skipping opening session

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has joined the second day of the ongoing second-phase dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and political parties aimed at reaching an agreement on key reforms.

Today's session began at 11:29am at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, with Commission Vice-Chair Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

Jamaat, which was absent from the opening session yesterday, Tuesday, was represented by central assistant secretaries general Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan and AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, and Central Executive Council member Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher.

Asked why the party skipped the first day, Rafiqul told reporters, "I'll explain the reason later — not now."

Today's agenda included pending issues from previous rounds and new topics such as the formation of a proposed National Constitutional Council (NCC) and the procedure for electing the president.

Representatives from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Nagorik Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Ganosamhati Andolon also joined the discussions.