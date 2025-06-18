Politics
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 18, 2025 01:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 02:54 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Jamaat joins NCC dialogue after skipping opening session

Wed Jun 18, 2025 01:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 02:54 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 18, 2025 01:32 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 02:54 PM
Jamaat skips second round of consensus talks

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has joined the second day of the ongoing second-phase dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and political parties aimed at reaching an agreement on key reforms.

Today's session began at 11:29am at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, with Commission Vice-Chair Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jamaat, which was absent from the opening session yesterday, Tuesday, was represented by central assistant secretaries general Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan and AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, and Central Executive Council member Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher.

Asked why the party skipped the first day, Rafiqul told reporters, "I'll explain the reason later — not now."

Today's agenda included pending issues from previous rounds and new topics such as the formation of a proposed National Constitutional Council (NCC) and the procedure for electing the president.

Representatives from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Nagorik Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Ganosamhati Andolon also joined the discussions.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বৈঠকে অংশ নিচ্ছেন খামেনি। ছবি: রয়টার্স (২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৪)
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘ইরান আত্মসমর্পণ করবে না’

আলি খামেনি বলেন, ‘যারা ইরান, এর জনগণ ও ইতিহাস সম্পর্কে জানেন তারা এমন ভাষায় হুমকি দেন না। কারণ, ইরানিরা আত্মসমর্পণ করা জাতি নয়।’

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের ২ পরমাণু স্থাপনায় হামলা: আইএইএ

১৮ মিনিট আগে