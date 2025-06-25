Politics
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:18 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:34 AM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Jamaat gets registration with EC, polls symbol back

Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:18 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:34 AM
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:18 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:34 AM
jamaat gets daripalla symbol back

The Election Commission yesterday reinstated the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami along with its electoral symbol -- Daripalla (balance scale).

An official gazette notification was issued in this regard, signed by the EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notification means the Jamaat can now contest in national elections.

On June 1 of this year, the Appellate Division cleared the way for the Jamaat to get back its party registration and asked the Election Commission to decide on the next steps.

Three days later, the EC announced that it would restore Jamaat's registration and reinstate the "balance scale" as its official electoral symbol.

In December 2016, the Supreme Court decided that the "balance scale" symbol would be reserved exclusively for the judiciary as a symbol of justice.

This led the EC to drop the symbol from the official list through a gazette issued in March 2017.

Jamaat lost the right to contest parliamentary elections after the HC declared its registration with the EC illegal on August 1, 2013, following a writ petition.

Maulana Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, secretary general of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, along with 24 others, filed the petition on January 25, 2009, seeking a court order declaring the party's registration illegal.

The EC subsequently scrapped Jamaat's registration in October 2018 ahead of the 11th national election.

Jamaat later filed an appeal with the Appellate Division, challenging the HC verdict. The Appellate Division began hearing the appeal on December 3 last year.

On August 1 last year, four days before its ouster, the Awami League government banned Jamaat and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and others through an executive order. The organisations were prohibited under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009.

The interim government on August 28 last year lifted the ban on Jamaat, Shibir, and all of Jamaat's affiliated organisations.

Jamaat was first banned in the newly independent Bangladesh in 1972 over their anti-liberation role under a new constitutional provision that banned politics based on religion.

In 1976, the then-military regime repealed the restriction by issuing a martial law proclamation, allowing the formation and functioning of organisations based on religion.

Related topic:
Jamaat-e Islamijamaat election symbol daripalla
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jamaat skips second round of consensus talks

SC orders EC to restore Jamaat’s registration

3w ago
Jamaat rally on June 10

Whither Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami?

1y ago

Jamaat rally after a decade: Speculations run rife over govt strategy

2y ago

Fighting on the streets cannot be the way of political parties

1y ago
jamaat ameer warns against election rigging

Election only after reforms, trials, proper polls system

2m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে