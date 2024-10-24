Jamaat files petition with SC to reinstate caretaker govt

The Jamaat-e-Islami yesterday filed a review petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn its 2011 verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system.

The party's Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar submitted the petition through its lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir for necessary directives to reinstate the system.

The Appellate Division is scheduled to hold the hearings on two other similar review petitions challenging the verdict that scrapped the election-time caretaker system today.

Chamber Judge Justice Md Rezaul Haque of the Appellate Division on October 20 sent the previous two petitions to the full bench for their hearing.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir filed one of the first two review petitions on October 16, seeking restoration of the 13th amendment to the constitution that had introduced the caretaker government system.

Five prominent citizens said in the first petition filed on August 27 that the caretaker government system had been introduced through political consensus of the people and therefore, it has become a basic part of the constitution, which cannot be scrapped.

They termed the Appellate Division verdict self-contradictory, noting that the court in its short verdict suggested the next two national elections (10th and 11th parliamentary elections) could be held under the caretaker government, but this directive was not mentioned in the full judgement.

The filing of the review petitions came in the wake of the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5 following the student-led mass uprising.

A seven-judge full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by the then chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, declared by a majority view the 13th amendment to the constitution null and void on May 10, 2011.

After the verdict was announced, parliament passed the 15th Amendment Act on June 30, 2011, bringing in several changes, including the abolition of the caretaker government system. A gazette notification was published to this effect on July 3, 2011.