Jamaat doesn’t want polls for the sake of it

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday urged his party leaders and activists to resist any kind of fascism and said his party does not want an election just for the sake of it.

His statement came a day after he, referring to nationwide mob violence, said the country at present does not has a conducive election environment. He also said that some fundamental reforms need to be implemented before the national election to hold it in a free and fair way.

"We don't care whether it's a new or old force -- any form of fascism must be resisted with determination," he said while addressing a roadside rally at Paduar Bazar in Cumilla Sadar Dakkhin upazila in the morning.

"The martyrs who shed their blood for Bangladesh left us with a sacred task. We will not allow anyone to betray their sacrifices," the Jamaat Ameer added.

"We don't want an election for the sake of it," he said.

The Jamaat chief addressed four roadside rallies on his way to Feni to attend a party event.

Shafiq warned, "We are observing how some parties are looting and grabbing everything. We urge them to restrain themselves; otherwise, people will resist them."

The rally was presided over by Jamaat's central executive council member and Cumilla city Ameer Qazi Din Mohammad, and was attended by senior party leaders.