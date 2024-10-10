Jamaat churns out 81 reform proposals

The Jamaat-e-Islami yesterday placed 81 proposals for state reforms, including key changes to the judiciary, legislature, election system and constitution.

The Islamist party proposed the nomination of a deputy speaker from the opposition in parliament and the introduction of proportional representation in the national election.

It also wants the abolition of electronic voting machines (EVMs), and the national election on different dates instead of a single day.

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher unveiled the proposals on behalf of the party's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman at a city hotel.

When asked about the elections and reforms, Shafiqur said that there would be two roadmaps – one for the reforms and the other for elections.

He emphasised that neither process should be excessively long or rushed.

"There are many political parties in the country. For a vibrant parliament, the public must vote for the right candidates, not just the party," he said about the election.

The Jamaat recommended reforms in 10 sectors, including the judiciary, legislature, electoral system, police and Rab, public administration, Anti-Corruption Commission, constitution, education, culture, and religion.

At the outset of his speech, Taher accused the Awami League of establishing authoritarian control over the country. "The party entrenched its power through dictatorship, capturing the administration, executive branch, and judiciary. Thousands of cases were filed to create a reign of oppression."

He emphasised that a shadow cabinet under the leader of the opposition should be institutionalised.

The Jamaat said that the system to register political parties, introduced in 2008, is conflicting with the constitution and must be repealed to ensure participatory elections.

The party also stressed the need for the separation of the judiciary and the executive.

"To ensure justice, the judiciary must be reformed," Taher said, adding that civil cases should be disposed of within five years and criminal cases within three years.

The Jamaat demanded the permanent reinstatement of the caretaker government system for national elections, accusing the Awami League of dismantling the electoral process.

"The party destroyed the electoral system by abolishing the caretaker government," the Jamaat said.

The party called for reforms in police laws, proposing the creation of an independent commission for transfers and promotions to eliminate political interference.

Taher advocated for incorporating religious and moral lessons into police training and reducing the use of lethal weapons.

On government employment, the Jamaat recommended that job applications should be free of charge.

It also wants the maximum age limit for entry into government jobs to be raised to 35 years for the next two years and then set permanently at 33 years, with the retirement age at 62.

The party demanded the cancellation of appointments obtained through leaked examination papers or corruption.

Strengthening the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to operate independently was another key recommendation.

The Jamaat proposed a two-term limit for anyone holding the office of the prime minister.

It also wants a balance of power between the prime minister and the president.

The party suggested reforms in the cultural and educational sectors, recommending the inclusion of lessons about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at all levels.

The Jamaat suggested the nationalisation of at least one Kamil madrasa in each district.

It also recommended that sculptures must focus on nature and the country's heritage rather than on animal figures.

The party proposed that all controversial books must be banned, and their publication stopped.