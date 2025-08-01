Jamaat ameer thanks Trump for tariff cut

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today thanked US President Donald Trump for his decision to lower its reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi products from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Shafiqur also thanked the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus for the landmark trade deal with the US.

"Alhamdulillah, the high tax rate announced by the US on Bangladesh's export products has been reduced to 20 percent due to the effective initiatives of the Bangladesh government and the sincerity of the US government. For this, I thank President Donald Trump and Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus' government," he said in a post on his verified Facebook ID.

He hoped that in the future, Yunus and those who will come to the power of the state will maintain their honorable position and fulfill their dignified duties in the arena of world diplomacy.

The US has reduced its tariff rate on goods from Bangladesh to 20 percent, a significant reduction from the previous 35 percent, after a final round of intense negotiations in Washington.

The announcement was made by the White House today, after the final round of the talks in Washington DC between Bangladeshi officials and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the main body responsible for overseeing US trade policy.