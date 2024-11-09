Jamaat ameer pledges justice system free of discrimination

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday pledged to create a justice system free of discrimination in the country.

He also criticised the former Awami League government, accusing it of years of oppression and injustice.

Speaking at a gathering with Jamaat activists in Nilphamari town, he said, "The Awami League has turned justice into a mockery, perpetuating injustice. However, we must ensure that similar treatment is not directed towards Sheikh Hasina or any of her allies."

He alleged that Jamaat had been the most targeted group under the AL government, with party offices across the country -- including its central office -- forcibly shut down.

"Our activists could not live in peace even in their homes. They are abducted and falsely accused of sedition," he said. "Top Jamaat leaders were killed in the name of justice on false and fabricated charges of war crimes."

Referring to Sheikh Hasina, he said, "She said she wouldn't run away, but she fled to her beloved country."

While refraining from directly naming India, he emphasised, "We respect our neighbours and do not believe in creating hostility. But we also expect reciprocal respect and good neighbourly behaviour."

He called on India to cooperate with Bangladesh's judiciary. "Sheikh Hasina faces over 150 charges in Bangladesh. If requested by our courts, we urge our neighbours to hand her over," he said.

Outlining Jamaat's vision for governance, he promised a corruption-free administration. "We will not take bribes. We will not let anyone do so," he asserted.

On women's role in society, the Jamaat ameer said they want to build a Bangladesh where women can contribute to social development and nation-building with dignity through safety.