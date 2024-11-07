Jamaat ameer greets Trump

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has greeted Donald J Trump on his election as the 47th president of the United States of America.

In a statement today, he said, "I congratulate Donald J Trump, and the people of the United States of America as they elected him as the 47th President of their country on November 5."

"We hope that he will play an effective role in establishing peace not only in America but also across the world," he said.

He added, "The people of the world want to see the implementation of his declaration of cessation of war in different parts across the globe."

Dr Shafiqur Rahman wished him good health, long life and success.