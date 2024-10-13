Jamaat ameer calls for trial of AL leaders under its own 'black' laws

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today called for the trial of the Awami League leaders under the very "black" laws that were enacted during its rule.

Regarding the trial of the mass killings during the student uprising, the Jamaat ameer said, "Justice must be served as soon as possible to ensure that they (the Awami League) get what they truly deserve."

He made these remarks at the member conference of Jamaat-e-Islami, Dhaka North held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center at Agargaon.

The Jamaat ameer said, "We do not want injustice or oppression on anyone. They (the Awami League) must be judged by the same black laws they enacted over the years. They should receive their rightful dues."

Shafiqur Rahman further commented that the AL has a history of banning their own party.

"When they [Awami League] established the one-party BAKSAL system, they banned not only all other parties but also their own party. This time, with Allah's help, the people have banned their party," he remarked.

Shafiqur Rahman accused the AL's rule of being entirely characterised by extremism and terrorism.

"They were involved in terrorism. We will not engage in terrorism. We hate terrorism. We have assured the nation that we will not take the law into our own hands... We will not oppress people as they did. We will seek justice for the oppression through the existing legal framework," he added.

Addressing the party's leaders and workers, the Jamaat leader said, "We want to build a united nation in the future. Therefore, we must demonstrate immense patience."

The Jamaat ameer accused that AL has executed the top-ranked leaders of Jamaat through judicial killings.

He said, "All the murderers, from October 28, 2006, to August 5, 2024, must be brought to justice. However, as a priority, those involved in recent mass killings during the uprising must be tried first."