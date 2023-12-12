Jailed BNP leader dies in RMCH

A local BNP leader, jailed in Rajshahi Central Jail in a sabotage case, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital RMCH) today.

The deceased, Md Monirul Islam, 52, was a ward-level assistant publicity affairs secretary of Kakonhat municipality unit of BNP under Godagari upazila, said Golam Mostafa Mamun, one of the members of district BNP's convening committee.

Monirul died around 10:30am, Nijam Uddin, jailer of Rajshahi Central Jail, told our correspondent.

"He [Monirul] fell on the ground unconscious while bathing this morning. He was declared dead when taken to hospital," the jailer said.

RMCH Director Brigadier General FM Shamim Ahmed said the inmate was brought dead to the hospital.

His body was handed over to his family in the afternoon after autopsy, the jailer added.

Monirul Islam was sent to jail by a court on November 7 after police arrested him in connection with a case filed under the Special Power Act and Explosive Substances Act, he said.

The BNP leader Golam Mostafa Mamun demanded a proper investigation into the death.

"Jails are filled with BNP leaders. Many of them are falling ill but not getting proper care as the jail authorities are struggling to cope with the increased number of inmates," he alleged.