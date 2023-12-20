Jailed BNP leader dies in Naogaon

A local BNP leader, jailed for political violence, died today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noagaon.

Motibul Mondal, 55, organising secretary of ward 2 of Nazipur Municipality, was sent to jail on November 27, said Nazrul Islam, jail super of Naogaon Jail. He had been accused in two cases -- one for assault and one for possessing explosives.

Nazrul Islam said Motibul had been under treatment at the jail hospital for respiratory issues since December 14.

As his condition worsened, Motibul was shifted to Naogaon 250-bed General Hospital today morning, he added. He died around 9.00am.

Abdus Salam deceased's son confirmed his father's death.

Zahidul Islam former general secretary of Naogaon district BNP demanded a proper investigation over Motibul's death.