It’s time to unite

Raushan Ershad urges JP leaders, activists

Raushan Ershad, chief patron of Jatiyo Party, yesterday urged all party leaders and activists to be united.

In a media statement, Raushan regretted that JP leaders and activists are divided into many fractions.

Many followers of the party founder were expelled, which made the party weak, she said.

She also urged the party chairman and other central leaders to reinstate the expelled leaders.

Raushan came up with the statement following removal of at least four JP central leaders including Kazi Firoz Rashid and Sunil Suvho Roy following the party's debacle in the January 7 national election where JP only got 11 seats.

A section of JP leaders blamed the party's chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu for the party's failure, an allegation, however, they refuted.