It’s painful to see 1971 sacrifices questioned, says BNP’s Hafizuddin

BNP Standing Committee member Hafizuddin Ahmed today lamented that a political party which opposed Bangladesh's Liberation War is now trying to say the nation made a mistake in 1971.

BNP Standing Committee member Hafizuddin Ahmed today lamented that a political party which opposed Bangladesh's Liberation War is now trying to say the nation made a mistake in 1971.

Speaking at a discussion, he also said it is very unfortunate that a proposal has been made to allow unelected individuals to amend the Constitution without people's consent.

"Nowhere in the world's history have unelected people changed a constitution. How can they even think of changing the Constitution we built with our blood in 1972? They want to throw that away. A political party that opposed the Liberation War now wants to say that the nation made a mistake in 1971 and it was a stray nation," the BNP leader said.

Hafizuddin, a valiant freedom fighter, questioned how such people are getting the chance to say these things. "It really pains me. I was wounded in the war. I was young, full of dreams. But the Awami League did not fulfill those dreams," he said.

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB Dhaka Centre) arranged the discussion to honour the families of martyrs at its auditorium in the capital, marking the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising.

Hafiz said it is heartbreaking that the heroes who gave their lives in times of national crisis are often forgotten once that time passes, mainly because of the selfishness of political parties.

He said no one sacrificed their life in the July-August movement thinking about whether elections would be held under a proportional representation system or a seat-based one.

"They gave their lives for one reason to bring back democracy. And the only way to do that is through elections," Hafiz said.

He said those who have tasted the pleasures of power now do not want to leave it as they have continued dragging things out with excuses like reforms.

The BNP leader said the only reform needed is to hold the national election under a non-partisan caretaker government to ensure a free and fair vote.

"Only through such a proper election can we move to a truly democratic system. Instead of coming up with new ideas every day and talking about examples from America, London, or Germany - try to focus on this. What benefit do we get from those?" he asked.

Hafiz said people want a leader they know and trust and someone who has stood by them in good and bad times. "People won't vote for someone they don't know, someone who has never been there for them. How can we expect that by voting for an unknown and unfamiliar election symbol?"

He said in every movement, it is the ordinary people who shed their blood and give their lives. "But a certain group of politicians enjoy the benefits and keep misleading the nation."

Hafiz said the main reason behind the country's current dire state is the absence of an elected government.

"Whether we (politicians) are good or bad, we must be accountable to the people as their elected representatives. But now some people say, 'They (BNP leaders) will just loot, so we don't need elections.' What kind of logic is that? Without an elected government, no one will invest here. Law and order will also never be restored," he said.

Hafiz said that Bangladesh is no longer a people's republic. Now it is controlled by oligarchy, mobocracy, and aristocracy.

"Borrowing ideas from abroad, some so-called intellectuals are trying to tell us how to run our country. Many of them don't even know whether planks grow on paddy stalks or not, but they keep giving us lectures. Some of them don't even bother to vote because they don't want to stand in line - they just sleep comfortably. But now they want to control the country's politics?" he said.

Hafiz said the interim government's main responsibility was to ensure treatment for those who were injured, maimed, or lost eyes or limbs in the democracy movement. "But they couldn't even do that simple task."

He said the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina was brought down through a long struggle and many sacrifices, including the lives of martyrs.

Hafiz expressed sorrow that the interim government has failed to take meaningful steps to fulfill the dreams of the martyrs or ease the suffering of their families because it does not carry the spirit of the mass uprising.

BNP Standing Committee member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said the people of Bangladesh, through united efforts, removed Sheikh Hasina from power last year.

He said conspirators at home and abroad are now trying to break that unity for their own benefit.

Zahid warned that any disunity among democratic forces would only open the door for fascist elements to return.

He also said people are eagerly waiting for the national election and warned that any attempt to delay it will end in failure and frustration for the plotters.