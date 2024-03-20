It’s ‘criticise party’, not iftar party

Quader on BNP’s Ramadan gatherings

BNP leaders are tired and their activists frustrated, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"The party [BNP] leaders are now criticising the government blindly in the name of iftar party. In fact, I don't know whether it is 'iftar party' or 'criticise party'."

He was talking to reporters after a view-exchange meeting with the leaders of Sramik League and Krishak League of Dhaka south and north units at AL central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

On allegations that AL is trying to divide BNP, Quader said," Why will we create a split in the BNP? We have no weaknesses."

On the allegation that Shakib Al Hasan wanted to join a Kings' Party before polls, Quader said, "I noticed the issue in media. I have no idea about the matter. But, Shakib participated in the election with AL ticket and won. He got the primary membership of the party before seeking nomination."

About a US report on the democratic situation in Bangladesh, the AL leader said, "We have our own criteria of democracy. No one is perfect in the world.. A former US president said if he didn't get elected, there will be bloodbaths. What type of democracy is it? Even the former president didn't accept the elected president of USA till now."

Quader said the prices of some commodities have already been reduced. The government is also trying to reduce the prices of other essential commodities, he said.